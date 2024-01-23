(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc. will list its flights with online package-holiday provider Loveholidays, in a first for the Irish budget carrier, which has fought online listings in court.

The agreement gives Ryanair direct access to customers and includes assurances that Loveholidays won’t mark up the price of flights, according to a statement Tuesday. While a recent court victory forced online travel agents to remove its listings from its website, the carrier has said the win has also dented sales.

The deal with Loveholidays can serve as a model for future agreements, Ryanair spokesman Dara Brady said at a press event in London. He said a number of online travel agents have reached out to the airline.

“We’re certainly open to working with anyone that wants to do it legitimately with this sort of OTA structure of the deal,” Brady said.

