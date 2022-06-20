(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA will allow employees to work from home 16 days per quarter as it puts new remote working arrangements in place in the wake of the pandemic.

Spain’s largest lender will implement this policy, which equates to a little more than one WFH day a week, for staff in its home market and at its corporate center, according to a person familiar with the plan.

The specific arrangements will depend on each team and are designed to permit flexibility, the person, who asked not to be named, said. Santander has 28,000 employees in Spain, according to its latest quarterly report.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said in March it would permanently allow staff to work from home as much as 40% of their time. At BNP Paribas SA, more than 132,000 employees have the option of doing their jobs from home for up to half the week.

