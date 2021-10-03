Saudi Arabia Says Talks With Iran Are at ‘Exploratory Stage’

Saudi Arabia’s talks with regional rival Iran are still at an “exploratory stage,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Riyadh.

The two countries, which haven’t had formal diplomatic ties since 2016, held their fourth meeting on Sept. 21, Bin Farhan said in a joint press conference with the European Union’s top envoy, Josep Borrell.

“The fourth round already took place, in Sept 21, and these talks are still in exploratory phases,” Bin Farhan said. “We hope these talks will resolve the issues stuck between the two countries and we are seeking to attain it.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia recently started an Iraqi-brokered dialogue process in Baghdad. The Islamic Republic’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi has said he wants the countries to re-open their embassies.

