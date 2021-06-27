(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation’s coronavirus alert status to its second-highest level, banning all gatherings and closing schools for two weeks.

California’s positive test rate rose to 1.2%, one of the highest levels in almost two months, as the delta variant became more prevalent. Hospitalizations and the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across New York state have fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic began.

China’s influence on The World Health Organization needs to be reined in, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said. Meanwhile, Bloomberg News interviewed the last and only foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab, who said half-truths have obscured an accurate accounting of the facility’s functions and activities, which were more routine than how they’ve been portrayed in the media.

Key Developments:

The last–and only–foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab speaks out

The Last–And Only–Foreign Scientist in the Wuhan Lab Speaks Out (5 a.m. HK)

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of Covid-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed.

An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 lab, the first in mainland China equipped to handle the planet’s deadliest pathogens. Her most recent stint ended in November 2019, giving Anderson an insider’s perspective on a place that’s become a flashpoint in the search for what caused the worst pandemic in a century.

The emergence of the coronavirus in the same city where institute scientists, clad head-to-toe in protective gear, study that exact family of viruses has stoked speculation that it might have leaked from the lab, possibly via an infected staffer or a contaminated object. China’s lack of transparency since the earliest days of the outbreak fueled those suspicions, which have been seized on by the U.S. That’s turned the quest to uncover the origins of the virus, critical for preventing future pandemics, into a geopolitical minefield.

The work of the lab and the director of its emerging infectious diseases section -- Shi Zhengli, a long-time colleague of Anderson’s dubbed ‘Batwoman’ for her work hunting viruses in caves -- is now shrouded in controversy. The U.S. has questioned the lab’s safety and alleged its scientists were engaged in contentious gain of function research that manipulated viruses in a manner that could have made them more dangerous.

It’s a stark contrast to the place Anderson described in an interview with Bloomberg News, the first in which she’s shared details about working at the lab.

California’s Positive Test Rate Edges Higher (5:30 a.m. HK)

California’s test positivity rate rose to 1.2%, one of the highest levels in almost two months.

The delta variant has become more prevalent in the state, making up 15% of cases based on the latest monthly statistics as of June 21, up from 4.7% a month earlier.

Cases rose 2,251 to 3.7 million, while deaths climbed 45 to 62,990. Hospitalizations remained at one of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic. More than 41.3 million vaccinations have been administered.

U.K. Defense Head Tests Positive for Covid-19 (4:35 p.m. NY)

U.K.’s defense secretary and Britain’s top six military commanders are self isolating after the head of the Armed Forces tested positive, the Telegraph reported.

Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter started a 10-day isolation period late last week following his test, the newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Defence.

The other officials were told to stay home after coming into “close contact” with him at a meeting, the newspaper said, citing defense sources it didn’t identify.

Arkansas Governor Blames Conspiracy Theories (3:30 p.m. NY)

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson blamed his state’s rising hospitalizations in part on “conspiracy theories” about the effectiveness of vaccines.

“We’ve used incentives that have not been very successful,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “We’ve obviously done marketing for our vaccines. We are educating, doing everything that we can.”

The biggest concern is people who “don’t believe in the efficacy of it,” he said. “They believe in the conspiracy theories. I had emails today from a business person who was discouraging vaccines.”

Slightly more than 52% of Arkansas adults have received at least one shot, compared with a national average of 66%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

S. Africa Raised to Second-Highest Alert Level (2:37 p.m. NY)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa banned alcohol, outlawed public gatherings and closed schools to curb surging coronavirus infections.

The country will move to alert level 4, the nation’s second-highest, from level 3 with effect from midnight Sunday and the restrictions will remain for 14 days, Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation. Other restrictions include limiting travel to and from Gauteng, the nation’s commercial hub that’s been hardest-hit by a third wave of Covid-19 cases.

“We are in the grip of a devastating wave that by all indications seems like it will be worse than all those preceded it, its peak looks set to be higher than the previous waves,” Ramaphosa said. “The measures we are putting in place now are designed to allow as much economic activity to continue as possible while containing the spread of the virus.”

UAE Vaccinates 71% of Population (2:30 p.m. NY)

United Arab Emirates has vaccinated 71% of its population with Covid-19 shots, state-run WAM reported, citing health-sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani.

That number also represents 91.8% of the candidates qualified to receive the inoculations, she said.

The death rate from outbreak has increased in the Emirate recently due to the new coronavirus variants, she said. Unvaccinated people made up 94% of new deaths, she added.

Luxembourg PM Tests Positive (2:19 p.m. NY)

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, just days after he met face-to-face with the other 26 leaders of the European Union for a summit.

Bettel tested negative just before the two-day European Council began on Thursday and he wasn’t in close contact with any of the leaders, an EU spokesman said on Twitter.

“During the European Council, all sanitary measures were in place and the meeting was organized so as to ensure that social distancing could be observed at all times,” the spokesman wrote.

Cases in Turkey Decline to 2021 Low (12:51 p.m. NY)

New infections in Turkey fell to less than 5,000 for the first time since November, according to official data.

N.Y. Hospitalizations Now at Pandemic Low (NY 12:35 p.m.)

Hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive care and intubations across the state of New York are all at their lowest levels since the pandemic began, governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Some 346 New Yorkers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, with 198 of that total in New York City.

Almost 70% of state residents aged 18 and older have had at least one vaccine dose.

Saudi Arabia Wants Pilgrims Fully Vaccinated (12:10 p.m. NY)

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of getting two vaccine doses for all those attending Hajj this year, the Hajj and Umra Ministry said on Sunday.

The Arab kingdom earlier said it will only allow 60,000 nationals and residents to attend the annual pilgrimage for the second year in a row, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Russian Tourists Face Hurdle to Visit Greece (11:56 a.m. NY)

All tourists from Russia will need to present a negative PCR or rapid test for Covid-19 to enter Greece as of June 30, even if they are vaccinated.

Greece amended its policy given the rise in delta variant cases in Russia, the tourism ministry said Sunday. All tourists from Russia will also be tested for coronavirus upon their arrival.

The decision comes after a two-day EU summit in which southern European countries came under fire for letting in tourists who’ve had unauthorized vaccines.

China Shouldn’t Be Big Part of WHO, Romney Says (11:20 a.m. NY)

Mitt Romney, Republican Senator of Utah, said he doesn’t know the origin of Covid-19 virus, but is against China playing an important role in the World Health Organization.

“China’s effort to play a more and more assertive role in international bodies has to be pushed back or, in some cases, eliminated,” Romney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “They really shouldn’t be part of WHO in any significant way. And I think it’s because they have not been open and transparent.”

China has rejected the theory that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, and a WHO report released in March called a lab leak unlikely. President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. intelligence community to increase efforts to determine where the coronavirus came from.

U.K. New Cases and Death Numbers Decline (11:15 a.m. NY)

The U.K. reported the fewest daily coronavirus cases in five days and the number of deaths fell by half, a potential sign that the recent surge in cases linked to the delta variant may be nearing its peak. A total of 14,876 new cases were reported Sunday, down from 18,270 on Saturday, with deaths declining to 11 from 23 on Saturday.

The success of the country’s vaccine campaign -- more than 84% of adults have had at least one shot -- has limited the impact of the latest outbreak with fewer people getting serious cases or requiring hospitalization than in the previous waves.

AstraZeneca Vaccinates First Subjects in New Trial (8:54 p.m. NY)

The first participants in a Phase II/III trial for the new Covid-19 variant shot AZD2816 were vaccinated on Sunday to assess its safety and immunogenicity in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated adults, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The trial will recruit about 2,250 participants across the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and Poland. The vaccine will be administered to individuals who’ve previously been fully vaccinated with two doses of Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, at least three months after their last injection.

Ireland to Decide Soon on Possible Reopening Delay (8:52 a.m. NY)

Ireland’s prime minister said the government will decide early this week on whether to delay a planned reopening of indoor hospitality venues beyond July 5 over concerns about the delta variant.

Nphet, the Irish public health agency, is likely to meet on Monday in advance of a planned Tuesday Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Micheal Martinsaid Sunday on RTE Television, according to the Irish Independent newspaper.

Martin said the nation’s calculus is different now from when it locked down over Christmas. Data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control show Ireland has the highest uptake in Europe of Covid vaccines among people 50 or older.

Bangladesh Halts Public Transport as Virus Deaths Mount (8:50 p.m. NY)

Bangladesh will halt public transport from Monday as the daily Covid death count surges to a record, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Sunday. All shopping malls, tourist sites, resorts and places of entertainment will also remain closed under the new rules.

The country on Sunday reported 119 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic; the caseload surged by 5,268 in the same period to 888,406.

U.K.’s Javid Says Priority Is Getting Back to Normal (7:08 a.m. NY)

The U.K.’s new health chief Sajid Javid, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, said his top priority is ending the pandemic amid a surge in virus cases that’s delayed the easing of restrictions. Javid was named to the post Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The latest official figures show new coronavirus cases in the U.K. have climbed to their highest level since early February, with 18,270 new infections reported Saturday.

Indonesia Reports Record Daily Cases (5:56 p.m. HK)

Indonesia reported a record number of daily Covid-19 infections, with 21,342 positive cases on June 27 taking the number of people who’ve been infected at any point to more than 2.1 million. As many as 409 people died, bringing the total death count to more than 57,000.

The country innoculated 1.3 million people on June 26, according to a statement posted on the cabinet secretary’s website. More than 27 million people have had their first vaccine shot and about 13 million people their second dose.

Denmark Records First Case of New Delta-Plus Variant (4:46 p.m. HK)

Denmark recorded its first case of the delta-plus variant, a mutation of the strain first discovered in India, the state agency dealing with infectious diseases said in a statement. The variant was brought in by an infected passenger traveling from Portugal by plane. The passenger and the other people on board the plane are being tracked down and will have to go into isolation, the agency said.

Sweden Sees Removal of Restrictions by November (4:32 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s state epidemiologist said he expects all virus restrictions will have ended by November. By then, Sweden will probably have removed its work from home recommendation and social distance requirement, Anders Tegnell said in an interview published in the DN newspaper.

Sweden is entering a more stable phase, Tegnell told the newspaper. One of the remaining threats are pockets of people who remain unvaccinated, a problem best solved by local authorities rather than the central government, he said.

