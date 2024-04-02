(Bloomberg) -- South African Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula lost a court bid to prevent the authorities from detaining her over allegations of corruption, and now faces arrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who faces possible charges related to her tenure as South Africa’s defense minister, had launched an urgent application for the court to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to suspend plans to arrest her and share evidence related to the case.

Read More: South Africa’s Speaker of Parliament Steps Aside Amid Probe

Granting such a request would “open the floodgates” in which any suspect could approach the court to stay their arrest based on speculation about what charges they might face, Judge Sulet Potterill said in a ruling handed down in the High Court in Pretoria, the capital, on Tuesday.

The controversy surrounding Mapisa-Nqakula, a senior ANC leader, comes two months before South Africa holds national elections in which the party is at risk of losing its national majority for the first time since it came to power three decades ago.

Opinion polls show voters are dissatisfied with the ANC over issues including its failure to deal decisively with state corruption and arrest officials accused of graft.

The party has yet to take any action against Mapisa-Nqakula — who has taken a special leave of absence — saying it will wait for her to be arrested and charged before it makes any pronouncement.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga declined to provide details on when Mapisa-Nqakula might face arrest.

“The wheels of justice will now be in motion,” he said in a briefing outside the court after the judgment.

Alleged Bribes

Earlier this month, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times newspaper reported that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited 2.3 million rand ($122,000) in bribes from a contractor while she was defense minister, citing the contractor. She has denied wrong-doing.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces a potential motion of no confidence brought by opposition parties in parliament, though no vote has been set yet. Mapisa-Nqakula has less than two months of her term as speaker left.

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance and other parties have called for Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation, saying her position is untenable given the serious nature of the allegations. The ANC is likely to oppose the motion.

“The Democratic Alliance welcomes today’s ruling by the Pretoria High Court,” DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said in an emailed statement. “This decision underscores the urgency and necessity of proceeding with the motion of no confidence in Mapisa-Nqakula.

Read More: ANC Chairman Rebuffs Confidence Move Against S. Africa Speaker

Mapisa-Nqakula doesn’t feature on the ANC’s list of members who will return to parliament after the May 29 election.

(Updates with comment by judge in third paragraph, state prosecuting authority from sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.