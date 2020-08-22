South Korea to Arrange Xi Jinping’s Visit as Soon as Virus Eases

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea and China agreed to arrange for a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping as soon as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Authorities on both sides will continue to discuss matters related to the visit, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement was made after a meeting on Saturday between China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and South Korea’s National Security Adviser Suh Hoon. Yang is visiting Busan, South Korea, through Aug. 22.

The two officials also agreed on the need to hold a trilateral summit between China, South Korea and Japan this year, and discussed topics related to trade and North Korea.

South Korea has recently seen a resurgence in virus infections, and reported more than 300 cases for two straight days. The government will extend Level 2 social-distancing rules nationwide from Sunday.

