{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 28, 2024

    Spin Master Corp. reports US$30.1 million loss in fourth quarter as revenues rise

    The Canadian Press

    Spin Master to acquire toy brand Melissa & Doug for US$950M

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Spin Master Corp. reported a loss of US$30.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of US$13.8 million a year earlier.

    The Toronto-based toy and entertainment company says revenues rose to US$502.6 million, up from $465.8 million during the same quarter in 2022.

    Loss per diluted share amounted to 29 cents US, compared with 13 cents US a year earlier. 

    INVESTING LANDING PAGE

    President and CEO Max Rangel says the company navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment to deliver revenue growth across toys, entertainment and digital games. 

    Chief financial officer Mark Segal says just after the year ended, Spin Master closed its acquisition of U.S. toymaker Melissa & Doug. 

    In 2024, the company says it expects the acquisition to contribute between US$370 million and US$375 million in revenue. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.