(Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. appointed former TC Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling as chairman in the latest change for the Canadian oil-sands producer.

Girling will replace Michael Wilson, a 10-year veteran of Suncor’s board who won’t be running for reelection this year. Girling joined Suncor’s board in 2021 after retiring from the Canadian pipeline giant and will assume his new role starting March 15. Board member Dennis Houston is also retiring.

Girling’s appointment marks the latest change at the oil-sands giant after activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP started a drive to reform the company in 2022. After a spate of worker deaths in the oil sands that weighed on the share price, Suncor named former Imperial Oil Ltd. chief Rich Kruger CEO about a year ago.

Since Kruger’s appointment, worker fatalities have stopped, but Suncor’s shares have continued to trail most other major oil-sands producers. The stock is up 2.4% since Kruger took over, lagging gains for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., MEG Energy Corp. and Imperial.

