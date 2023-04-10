Teck Resources Ltd. urged investors to support its plan for splitting into two businesses at a vote later this month, reiterating opposition to an alternative proposal from Glencore Plc.

Glencore’s offer to acquire Teck for about US$23 billion in shares and then spin off both companies’ coal businesses is a “non-starter,” Teck said in a statement. The Canadian miner has scheduled a call with investors on Monday morning with Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price.

Teck’s dual-class share structure means that any takeover bid requires the support of Canada’s Keevil family, whose patriarch has indicated he will not sell to Glencore at any price. However, Teck’s other investors will have an opportunity to block its plan — announced in February — to divide the company into two businesses, focused on base metals and steelmaking coal respectively.

With a little more than two weeks remaining before the April 26 vote, Teck and Glencore each have a tight deadline to win over the company’s investors. The separation requires two-thirds support from both categories of “supervoting” and regular shares, meaning that shareholders with just a small percentage of the total voting rights could have the power to scupper Teck’s plan and throw its future into question.

In its statement on Monday, Teck reiterated its view that Glencore’s proposal would give shareholders exposure to thermal coal and oil trading. It called the larger company an “unsuitable acquirer” because of the risks involved in its business.