(Bloomberg) -- When used-car seller Carvana Co. was in deep financial trouble last summer, Apollo Global Management Inc. tapped a former hedge fund trader to straighten out one of its credit group’s most prominent missteps.

John Zito wasn’t there to use his experience betting against beleaguered companies. Instead, his role was to rally creditors to slash more than $1 billion of Carvana’s more than $5 billion of bonds and save the online retailer from crumbling. While Carvana’s future is far from certain, its stock is up more than 60% this year and it posted its first annual profit in years.

Zito’s journey from distressed debt trader to direct lending advocate and Apollo’s unofficial diplomat traces the firm’s ambitions to reshape not only itself but also the broader credit markets. And the 43-year-old is seen as heir apparent to lead credit, Apollo’s biggest, fastest-growing unit led by Jim Zelter, and as a future contender to be the first non-founder to lead the $651 billion firm.

Apollo signaled as much when it granted Zito, together with equity co-heads Matt Nord and David Sambur, and insurance unit president Grant Kvalheim, $550 million in restricted stock awards late last year as the firm’s “next generation of leaders.”

Zito’s title is deputy chief investment officer of credit, making him the No. 2 person at the credit business led by Apollo Co-President Zelter, 61. That $480 billion unit has swelled by more than 30% in the past two years, and sits around $500 billion including some hybrid assets. Wall Street bankers acknowledge privately that Apollo is becoming a major lending force — as important as any big bank.

“Apollo is the most important firm in US credit markets today,” said Scott Goodwin, co-founder of Diameter Capital Partners, which Apollo acquired a roughly 5% stake of in 2022. Both Zelter and Zito, whom Goodwin has known for more than 20 years, “have positioned their business at the nexus of everything that’s going on,” he added.

Apollo aims to raise its annual origination of private credit to $200 billion to $250 billion in five years — up from about $100 billion.

But Zito faces a complex task to keep growth booming. Banks are starting to fight back against competition from alternative lenders, borrowers are grappling with the pain of higher rates, and the rapid growth of investment firms such as Apollo has grabbed the attention of regulators, who have laid the groundwork to extend oversight to firms beyond banks that they deem as systemically important.

This story is based on interviews with more than a dozen people who know Zito and Apollo, including current and former employees, peers, bankers and investors. Apollo declined to comment.

Prescient Move

Both Zelter and Zito built the credit business, and they collaborate with senior partners who have worked at Apollo for more than a decade. But it was Zito who drove the firm’s push into large-cap direct lending. He’s also a key player in the firm’s efforts to revamp its image on Wall Street.

In 2019, Zito recognized that Apollo’s biggest institutional investors wanted more exposure to senior direct loans to companies. At the time, interest and default rates were low and many of Apollo’s peers were moving into junior debt in search of higher yields.

Zito helped raise capital from Middle East sovereign wealth funds for Apollo’s first dedicated large-scale direct lending fund. In July 2020, the firm formed Apollo Strategic Origination Partners with Mubadala, a $12 billion deal that spawned other partnerships between Apollo and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund. Apollo filed with regulators this month to create a new private credit fund seeded with money from a Mubadala affiliate.

That move proved prescient after the Federal Reserve began raising rates two years ago. The end of near-zero rates enabled lenders to earn double-digit yields on first-lien debt, and Apollo’s direct lending arm stepped in to finance companies as banks retreated from making loans.

Zito has been closely involved in the firm’s growing asset-backed credit business and launched the Accord strategy in 2017, which bets on market dislocation. In the early weeks of Covid-related market volatility in 2020, the credit team invested an average of $500 million per day.

It helps that Apollo can write big checks.

That competitive advantage makes Zito — who’s known outside the firm for being accessible and decisive — among the first calls for a company in need of financing.

In one instance that came before the Fed’s rate hikes, New Fortress Energy borrowed $800 million from Apollo in January 2020 to repay existing debt and boost its growth. The liquefied natural gas company considered a variety of lenders, but selected Apollo because it was looking for a counterparty that would use its own balance sheet, Chief Executive Officer Wes Edens said in an interview.

Key Emissary

The firm has made a concerted effort to present a friendlier face as a counterparty on deals.

Marc Rowan took over as CEO in 2021 after co-founder Leon Black left the top post amid scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Co-founder Josh Harris also stepped back that year after he didn’t get the top job.

Zito has become a key emissary for Apollo as it tries to rebuild relationships after years of aggressive dealmaking under prior leadership, exemplified by its role in a notorious “billionaire brawl” stemming from the Caesar’s Palace bankruptcy.

The recent efforts may be paying off.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. underwrote two private equity deals for Apollo in 2023 after sitting on the sidelines for years, the result of efforts by senior people at Apollo, including Zelter and Zito, to rebuild bridges with one of Wall Street’s biggest banks.

Zito takes a long-term view and pushes back on short-term greed, looking out for the interests of both Apollo and its banks, counterparties say.

Apollo’s credit team worked for more than six months to save the Carvana investment and avoid losses. The firm’s bet that the used-car seller’s pandemic-fueled growth would last was a rare miscalculation for the alternative investment manager. While Carvana beat earnings expectations last month, the car seller still has a large debt burden.

Apollo wielded its influence to broker the Carvana pact, but Zito will need to ensure the firm’s size doesn’t work against it, one person who has worked with Apollo observed. Big players can muscle through in the short term, but might lose if the market goes against them, the person said.

‘Bottom Rank’

Raised in Miami, Zito graduated from Ransom Everglades, a prep school in leafy Coconut Grove. He later enrolled at Amherst College, a selective liberal arts school in western Massachusetts. Known as JP, Zito studied economics and played wide receiver for the school’s Division III football team – scoring a career-high three touchdowns in a game during his senior year. His school paper described him as a “one-man wrecking crew.”

After graduation, Zito didn’t take the typical finance grad route into investment banking. Instead, he became a credit trader for hedge funds, where he produced solid returns and attracted attention on Wall Street for his hustle. But it wasn’t all successes.

Zelter hired Zito in 2012 from Brencourt Advisors, a hedge fund whose assets shrank to $300 million from a peak of $2.5 billion after getting hit hard by the financial crisis. While it made back the losses, the vast majority of Brencourt’s clients were victims of Bernie Madoff and looked to redeem, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Meanwhile, Apollo had acquired Stone Tower Capital and needed someone to manage a pool of about $100 million. Zito — through trades including shorting Hertz and drugmaker Mallinckrodt — grew the assets into a $6 billion credit hedge fund. That fund is capped at its current size and has earned a 12% annual compounded return.

The firm showcases the Hertz trade as a reflection of the growth of its credit business under Zelter and Zito.

Apollo began shorting the company’s debt in early 2020 through derivatives before amassing a long position, leading bankruptcy financing and providing $4 billion of asset-backed capital. Apollo then bought its fleet-management arm to add to its stable of credit origination businesses.

As he grew the credit business, Zito mitigated risk — drastically cutting back exposure to dicier second-lien debt.

“He’s an investor that’s worked his way up from the bottom rank, so he knows exactly how everything works from the infrastructure of investing to the underwriting of individual names,” Christian Hensley, a former public pension investor who has allocated money to the firm, said in an interview.

Apollo will have to maintain strong relationships with banks and other counterparties if it wants to become the go-to provider of investment-grade private credit.

The firm’s name frequently comes up as a potential partner for big banks making their own foray into private credit. Zelter and Zito have both said in interviews that Apollo is open to the right partnership.

But the two executives have to ensure the quality of Apollo’s structured credit investments, which have drawn skepticism from some investors. The firm, for its part, maintains structured investment-grade credit is safer than single-name investment-grade corporate credit, and that Athene’s portfolio is routinely stress-tested and liability-matched.

“For us, private credit is investment-grade private credit,” Zito said in a September interview with Bloomberg Television. “It doesn’t mean more risk. It just means maybe a little bit less liquid.”

