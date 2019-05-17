May 17, 2019
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings, Amazon AGM
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Sunday, May 19
- OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Jeddah
Monday, May 20
- TSX market holiday
Tuesday, May 21
- Notable earnings: Home Depot, TJX, Nordstrom
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
- OECD releases Economic Outlook (5 a.m. ET)
- JPMorgan Chase holds annual meeting in Chicago (11 a.m. ET)
- Collision tech conference in Toronto (runs to Thursday)
Wednesday, May 22
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Lowe's, Target, L Brands
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- CMHC releases report on mortgage and consumer credit trends (10 a.m. ET)
- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases economic and budget outlook report (10 a.m. ET)
- Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers speech in Toronto (Noon ET)
- Amazon.com holds annual meeting in Seattle (1200)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
- Alberta lieutenant governor delivers throne speech (5 p.m. ET)
Thursday, May 23
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lions Gate Entertainment, Best Buy
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, StatsCan EI report, U.S. new home sales
- International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr holds media call from Paris after OECD meeting (11:45 a.m. ET)
Friday, May 24
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders