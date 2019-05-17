BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Sunday, May 19

- OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Jeddah

Monday, May 20

- TSX market holiday

Tuesday, May 21

- Notable earnings: Home Depot, TJX, Nordstrom

- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

- OECD releases Economic Outlook (5 a.m. ET)

- JPMorgan Chase holds annual meeting in Chicago (11 a.m. ET)

- Collision tech conference in Toronto (runs to Thursday)

Wednesday, May 22

- Notable earnings: CIBC, Lowe's, Target, L Brands

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales

- CMHC releases report on mortgage and consumer credit trends (10 a.m. ET)

- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases economic and budget outlook report (10 a.m. ET)

- Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers speech in Toronto (Noon ET)

- Amazon.com holds annual meeting in Seattle (1200)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

- Alberta lieutenant governor delivers throne speech (5 p.m. ET)

Thursday, May 23

- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lions Gate Entertainment, Best Buy

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, StatsCan EI report, U.S. new home sales

- International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr holds media call from Paris after OECD meeting (11:45 a.m. ET)

Friday, May 24

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders