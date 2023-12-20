​Three cybersecurity stocks investors should watch: portfolio manager The Canadian Press

Hot Picks: three cyber security stocks VIDEO SIGN OUT

Investors should look to buy into the cybersecurity space, says a portfolio manager who has a positive view of the sector due to the essential services it provides.



Francisco Bido, senior portfolio manager at Integrated Alpha, told BNN Bloomberg that he views cybersecurity services as a necessity like utilities, although the sector must continuously innovate.



That need for the service, along with the companies’ technological advancements, make the space attractive for Bido.



“Cybersecurity is always necessary,” Bido said in a Wednesday interview. “It’s not going to go away, the demand is always going to be there.”



He recommended Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Datadog Inc. (DDOG) and Okta Inc. (OKTA) as his top three picks in the sector.



Bido, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above.



For the full interview with Luria, click on the video at the top of this article.