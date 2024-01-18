Hot Picks: An ageing poplulation could bode well for stocks in the healthcare sector

Health-care stocks are an attractive buy as Canada’s population ages and younger Canadians become more health-conscious, according to an analyst covering the sector.

Justin Keywood, healthcare and special situations analyst at Stifel Canada, told BNN Bloomberg that a number of companies in the sector are poised to grow this year as the country’s healthcare system remains under strain.

“We’re expecting another exciting year in health-care,” he said in a television interview on Thursday. “We’re trying to identify some of the more impactful trends to guide investors.”

Keywood recommended Jamieson Wellness (JWEL), Savaria Corporation (SIS) and Kneat.com (KSI) as his top picks in the health-care sector.

Neither Keywood, his family nor his firm own shares of the stocks mentioned above, but the companies above are investment banking clients at his firm.

