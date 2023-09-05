Watch Tim Hortons PM food and cold beverages in the 2H for reassurance: Morgan Stanley analyst

Tim Hortons has launched an online store selling a new line of clothing.

The Toronto-based fast-food chain says its new TimShop.ca stocks a range of sweaters, T-shirts and joggers with a retro feel.

The limited-edition clothing includes neutral loungewear bearing vintage Tim Hortons logos, novelty crewnecks in bright pink and electric blue and even Timbits-inspired outfits.

Tim Hortons says the store will sell additional merchandise come National Coffee Day later this month.

The online store also stocks Nespresso capsules, ground coffee and tea K-cups.

The store comes after Tim Hortons teamed up with pop star Justin Bieber on a line of tote bags, beanie hats and fanny packs in 2021.

"There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today," said Markus Sturm, the company's senior vice-president of consumer goods, digital and loyalty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.