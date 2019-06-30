‘Toy Story 4’ Plays on Top for Second Weekend Above ‘Annabelle’

Walt Disney Co.'s "Toy Story 4" held on to the top spot at the box office, even as it battled the sequel fatigue that has challenged several summer films.

The film brought in $57.9 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday in an email. That compared with analysts’ projections of $61 million to $65 million. Two new releases -- “Annabelle Comes Home” from Warner Bros. and “Yesterday” from Universal Pictures -- opened in second place and third place, respectively.

“Toy Story 4” fell 52% from its $121 million opening. That compares with a decline of 56% for Disney’s “Incredibles 2” in its second weekend last summer, and 46% for “Finding Dory” in its second weekend in 2016. The studio was also making a last push for “Avengers: Endgame,” aiming to pass the all-time global record of $2.79 billion set by “Avatar” in 2009. “Endgame” has brought in $2.76 billion so far.

“Annabelle Comes Home” checked in with $20.4 million. It was forecast to bring in $16 million to $27 million, below the first two films in the “Annabelle” franchise, which opened with $37 million and $35 million. But it also debuted on a Tuesday, drawing in some fans before the weekend.

“Yesterday” was directed by “Slumdog Millionaire” filmmaker Danny Boyle and written by “Love Actually” screenwriter Richard Curtis. It premiered in May on the closing night film of the Tribeca Film Festival and currently has a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It debuted with $17 million, compared with forecasts of $10 million to $12 million.

Box Office Pro projected sales from this weekend’s top 10 films would slump 18% and 23% percent from the same weekend last year. Some theater-goers may have waited out the weekend in anticipation of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which opens July 2.

