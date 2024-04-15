(Bloomberg) -- Most US Treasury yields climbed to new year-to-date highs — and the 2-year note’s approached 5% — after stronger-than-estimated retail sales data further eroded investor confidence in Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts beginning this year.

The benchmark 10-year note’s yield rose as much as 10 basis points to 4.62%, the highest level since Nov. 14, after March retail sales rose more than economists estimated and February’s increases were revised higher.

Expectations for monetary policy have been shifting toward a later start to Fed rate cuts, which officials have said requires a higher degree of confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path back toward their 2% target. Traders are no longer fully pricing in a rate cut before November, while at the start of the year, cuts beginning in March were fully priced in.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.