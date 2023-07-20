{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jul 20, 2023

    Trucking and logistics firm Mullen Group reports Q2 profit and revenue down

    The Canadian Press

    We do not see the economy growing, but we are not downsizing either: Mullen Group head

    Mullen Group Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the trucking and logistics company saw lower freight volumes.

    The company says it earned $36.5 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

    The result was down from a profit of $42.7 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $494.3 million, down from $521.5 million a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group says it earned 38 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 47 cents in the same quarter last year.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 32 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.