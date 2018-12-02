Trump Says China Has Agreed to Reduce, Remove Tariffs on Cars

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said China has agreed to “reduce and remove” tariffs on American cars from 40 percent currently.

He gave no other details in the late-night tweet, which came shortly after he agreed with President Xi Jinping to a temporary truce in an ongoing trade war. China hasn’t made a similar announcement on auto tariffs.

Trump last week ordered a separate review of China’s 40 percent tariff on auto imports from the U.S., 25 percentage points of which is the result of Chinese retaliation against Trump’s own tariffs on imports from China. The U.S. currently charges a 27.5 percent tax on imported cars from China.

China said last week that tariffs on U.S. autos would be 15 percent if not for the trade dispute, and it called for a negotiated solution.

