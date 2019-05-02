(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Stephen Moore has withdrawn from consideration for a post on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, a reversal that comes after weeks of controversy surrounding the partisan pick.

Moore, who was under consideration for one of two open seats on the Fed’s Board, would have needed Senate confirmation before taking on the role. Several Senate Republicans had pointedly withheld their endorsement of his selection citing concerns over comments he’s penned in the past belittling women.

