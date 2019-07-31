Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as investors reacted to more corporate earnings reports.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.83 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16,463.22.

U.S. stocks opened higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 62.54 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 27,260.56. The S&P 500 opened 1.42 points higher, or 0.06 per cent, at 3,015.01. The Nasdaq Composite began up 13.27 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,286.89.