59m ago
TSX edges lower amid earnings; U.S. stocks open higher
BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg’s mid-morning market update: July 31, 2019
Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as investors reacted to more corporate earnings reports.
At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.83 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16,463.22.
U.S. stocks opened higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 62.54 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 27,260.56. The S&P 500 opened 1.42 points higher, or 0.06 per cent, at 3,015.01. The Nasdaq Composite began up 13.27 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,286.89.