Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday. Energy stocks were among the top gainers, as the price of oil rose after Iran seized a British oil tanker.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.13 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 16,511.07.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 33.61 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 27,187.81. The S&P 500 opened 7.14 points higher, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,983.75. The Nasdaq Composite began up 32.33 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 8,178.82.