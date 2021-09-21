China Property Stocks Surge With Evergrande Amid Repayment Hopes
Chinese real estate stocks rose in Hong Kong as China Evergrande Group shares surged amid hopes the troubled developer will make progress in dealing with payments that are coming due.
The China Evergrande Group crisis may hurt fewer companies than widely anticipated, with investors on the mainland expecting the fallout from the property developer to be ring-fenced.
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.
A number of China’s publicly-traded banks rushed to assuage investors who are concerned about risks from the deepening crisis at China Evergrande Group.
HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said the crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group was a worry for financial markets -- though he’s not concerned about the bank’s own exposure to Chinese real estate.
Sep 21, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts rose by more than expected in August, suggesting that the supply and labor constraints that have been holding back construction eased in the month.
Residential starts rose 3.9% last month to a 1.62 million annualized rate after an upwardly revised July print, according to government data released Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1.55 million pace.
Building permits, meanwhile, increased 6% in August, the biggest gain since January, reflecting a sizable jump in multi-family units. Permit applications for single-family homes also edged higher.
The data suggest that builders are making some construction headway despite limited availability of land, labor and materials, which has slowed residential starts from a 15-year high in March. Despite the bottlenecks, housing starts remain mostly above pre-pandemic levels, which is expected keep construction activity elevated for some time.
A measure of homebuilder sentiment out Monday rose in September for the first time in five months amid lower lumber prices and strong housing demand.
The number of single-family houses under construction but not yet completed, a measure of backlogs, rose to 702,000, the most since 2007, further underscoring builders’ struggle to keep up with demand.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.