(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors handling the case against Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou said the company shouldn’t be allowed to share evidence with her.

Meng was arrested in Canada on fraud charges at the request of the U.S. and remains in Vancouver fighting extradition. Huawei has asked to share information it’s received in the case with Meng but federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Meng “has shown that she has, and will misuse” similar documents the government has already provided to Huawei in her effort to halt her extradition.

