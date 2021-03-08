(Bloomberg) -- The United States’ said its commitment to defend Saudi Arabia is “unwavering” after oil infrastructure in the kingdom came under missile and drone attack.

“The U.S. embassy condemns the recent Houthi attacks on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the American mission in Riyadh said via Twitter. “The heinous attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate their lack of respect for human life and their lack of interest in the pursuit of peace.”

The attacks on Sunday were intercepted, Saudi Arabia said, and oil output appeared to be unaffected. But the latest in a spate of assaults claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen briefly pushed oil prices to above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020.

The attacks are the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting production for about a month and exposing the vulnerability of the kingdom’s petroleum industry.

