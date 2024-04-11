(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE shares dropped after the chemicals company said it was considering to lay off every worker at its Finnish battery materials plant, which has been held up for years by red tape and opposition from environmental groups.

It will start redundancy negotiations next week, potentially affecting a “high double-digit” number of employees at the site in Harjavalta, it said Thursday. BASF cited the lengthy permitting process with its unclear outcome for the move.

BASF shares fell as much as 4.2% in Frankfurt, the most in almost five months. The stock was the biggest laggard among the 21 members of the Stoxx 600 chemical index.

The Harjavalta plant was intended to help the manufacturer shift more of the of the electric-vehicle supply chain to Europe from Asia. Meant to supply precursor materials to a German BASF facility making cathodes for EV batteries, the Finnish project received its first permit in 2020 and was due to produce two years later. But it never started operating after legal challenges from environmental groups led to its permits being suspended.

“We have been on a painful journey with several cycles of permits being granted, appealed, and — unfortunately — not upheld,” said Tomi Oja, who heads BASF’s Finnish battery materials business.

Europe’s industrial giants have long complained they’re overburdened with red tape and rising energy costs as they struggle to compete with state-backed rivals in China and generous subsidies earmarked in the US Inflation Reduction Act. After benefiting for decades from cheap Russian gas, chemicals companies such as BASF and Lanxess AG are cutting costs and reducing output to defend profits.

BASF said it still hopes it can eventually start production at Harjavalta, which is around a 2.5-hour drive northwest of Helsinki. The site’s final permit is still pending, and the company expects a decision from local authorities this year, according to a spokesperson.

