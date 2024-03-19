(Bloomberg) -- British farmers plan to drive their tractors to central London on Monday to protest against issues including substandard food imports, the latest in a wave of demonstrations from growers around the world.

At least 50 tractors are expected to head near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, according to campaign group Save British Farming, which is helping to organize the rally. Farmers also want the government to enforce more accurate food labeling and take steps to improve the country’s food security.

British farmers are joining their unhappy counterparts from across the globe who are trying influence policy in a year filled with elections. Growers from France to India have carried out demonstrations over grievances that include stringent regulations, rising costs and what they call unfair trade.

The UK farmers who plan to protest in London want to ensure that they’re in politicians’ thoughts ahead of the next general election, Save British Farming founder Liz Webster said. The rally will include large soft-fruit growers, reflecting concerns of all farmers, not just small ones, she said.

Protests have also taken place in other UK cities in recent weeks, including in Cardiff, Canterbury and Dover.

“We are ensuring British farming is at the heart of British trade by putting agriculture at the forefront of any deals we negotiate, prioritizing new export opportunities, protecting UK food standards and removing market access barriers,” the government said last month following regional protests.

