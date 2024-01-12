(Bloomberg) -- UK trade with the European Union is holding up better than expected — but that’s a result of lackluster activity with the rest of the world rather than any Brexit-defying boost to business with Europe, official data indicates.

Combined, the volume of exports to the EU and imports from the bloc accounted for 53.5% of all UK trade in the three months through November, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. That matches the largest proportion since mid-2008.

Taken at face value, the figures appear to dispel expectations that the UK’s trading relationship with the EU would wither post-Brexit, as increased frictions caused importers and exporters to turn to the rest of the world.

However, trade with the EU has fallen since new trade terms with the bloc came into effect at the start of 2021, with both imports and exports declining. UK business with the rest of the world has fared even worse.

None of this is good news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is trying to spark growth in the stagnating British economy ahead of a general election expected in the second half of this year. Boosting trade with the rest of the world was hawked as one of the key benefits of Brexit — but new free-trade agreements have been slow to materialize.

“There was a logic behind Brexit, whether you agree with it or not, that we have an opportunity to try and tap into different markets,” said Raoul Ruparel, director of Boston Consulting Group’s Centre for Growth. “But we’re not doing that — we’re certainly not succeeding.”

Economists say there are several reasons why UK trade data is failing to impress — and why business with Europe is proving more resilient than the rest of the world despite Brexit.

Ruparel noted the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Lockdowns and supply-chain pressures caused a surge in demand from the US for durable goods, he said, and the war in Ukraine had caused a “shifting of supply chains in fuels and energy.”

“With both of those things, quite a few countries have seen a pick-up in their goods trade and goods exports to certain countries,” he said. “But the UK hasn’t been one of them.”

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London, pointed to arguments that the UK may have been cut out of some supply chains post-Brexit. “We can find isolated examples of that, but I find it hard to believe that there are enough supply chains that bridge both the EU and the non-EU in such a way as to to drive that,” he said.

Another likely factor was that EU exports were under-counted pre-Brexit, Portes said, as reporting requirements were less stringent in the single market. Even this, however, would fail to explain the whole picture.

Over the last several years, the government has been locked in negotiations on free trade agreements with a multitude of countries. This year alone, it will be engaging with Switzerland, Turkey and the Gulf Cooperation Council, to name a few. But a much-touted blockbuster deal with India is yet to cross the line, and a federal FTA with the US looks unlikely.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said there were still “many deals at the federal government level that we’ve been saying to UK ministers that they should be prioritizing,” short of a full FTA. These included making the customs processes more efficient, and agreements on digital trade and critical minerals in supply chains.

EU Opportunities

There were also opportunities to improve the state of play with the EU, he said, which remains “the largest and most important market” for UK exporters. These included streamlining the export health certificate process, which governs the movement of animal products between the UK and EU, and allowing for greater movement of workers between borders.

In several of the FTA talks, the focus has been on modernizing existing deals to include coverage of the UK’s dominant services sector.

This area is becoming increasingly important as Sunak has stated his ambitions for the UK to become a “knowledge economy,” led by high-value service industries such as artificial intelligence and technology. The ONS’s monthly data does not break down UK trade in services by EU and non-EU partners.

Services trade has held up better than goods for the UK after taking a dive during Covid, and Ruparel concedes this may indicate the UK’s lessening reliance on manufacturing and goods exports.

“What we have to make sure we do, as we’ve failed to do with some of the goods areas where we have strengths, is to make sure that we continue to back our strengths,” he said. “The government talks a lot about AI and our strategy there, but you don’t often see it in a trade context. So I think there is still a step further to go.”

