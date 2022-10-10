(Bloomberg) -- Several blasts hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as cities across the country including Odesa, Dnipro and Lviv. The strikes follow Russian President Vladimir Putin blaming Ukraine’s secret services for an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea.

At least 10 explosions were reported in Kyiv in what appeared to be the most intense barrage of attacks on the city since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Critical infrastructure was hit in Kyiv and Lviv.

Putin was due to meet with his Security Council on Monday. Ukraine hasn’t officially claimed responsibility for the blast on the multibillion-dollar bridge, an episode that further highlighted the woes of Putin’s military in the eighth month of its invasion.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles again overnight, damaging a multi-storey apartment building, local authorities said on Telegram just a day after another attack on the city left at least 14 people dead and more than 70 injured. Russia is moving reserve troops toward areas where Ukrainian forces have advanced, Ukraine’s southern operational command said on Facebook. To the east, Russian troops continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

(All times CET)

Strikes Hit Power Supply in Lviv, Mayor Says (9:40 a.m.)

Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, reported an explosion at a “critical infrastructure” in Lviv on Telegram. Local central heating units were halted, with back-up power generators now being used to restore hot water supply. Part of the city was without electricity supply, with a third of traffic lights not working.

In the Kyiv region, missiles hit residential areas in at least two locations, the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Says Critical Infrastructure Hit (9:10 a.m.)

Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists!” Klitschko said earlier on Facebook. “The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues,” he added. “I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”

Strikes Kill Five Civilians in Kyiv, Adviser Says (9 a.m.)

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko said on Telegram that five civilians died and 12 were injured in Kyiv.

President Zelenskiy said on Telegram that “they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth. Completely.” He cited Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv.

Latvia Says Ukraine Needs More Weapons After Shelling of Kyiv (8:45 a.m.)

Ukraine needs more weapons deliveries to stop this war and Russia, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics says on twitter. The shelling of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia show cowardice and the true nature of a terrorist state, he said.

Ukraine Eyes Bilateral Security Guarantees, Zelenskiy Adviser Says (8:40 a.m.)

Ukraine is considering signing bilateral security guarantees with countries that have supported it against Russia’s invasion, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelenskiy. The bilateral agreements would serve as a placeholder until Ukraine joins NATO, which Kyiv believes could be swiftly done once Ukraine manages to push out Russian forces from its territory, Podolyak told Hungarian news website Telex.

Explosions Reported in Kyiv, Cities Across Ukraine (8:25 a.m.)

Several blasts were reported in Kyiv’s central district and services were responding, mayor Klitschko said in a statement on Facebook. There were also reports of explosions in Odesa, the city of Dnipro plus Lviv in the far west of Ukraine.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on Telegram that air defense “is working”in the city, adding that all schools would start online studying.

Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians (10:30 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Sunday at least 43 civilians were killed and hundreds of families left homeless since Oct. 3 by Russian missile attacks on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. He renewed his calls for Ukraine’s allies to step up deliveries of air-defense systems.

“The constant terror against the civilian population is an obvious Russian refusal to engage in real negotiations,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

One apartment building was destroyed by a Russian Kh-22 air-launched antiship missile, he said.

