(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine is “entering a critical phase” and warned of a tough winter ahead for members of the military alliance that could include “energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest.”

“Our unity and solidarity will be seriously tested, as families and businesses feel the crunch of soaring energy prices and costs of living caused by Russia’s brutal invasion,” Stoltenberg wrote in a guest article for the Financial Times. “For Ukraine’s future and for ours, we must prepare for the winter war and stay the course.”

In Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia of seeking to blackmail Germany and its European partners by shutting off gas deliveries, while a defiant Vladimir Putin said Russia will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine and lashed out at US and European “sanctions fever.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Ukraine Counterattack Unfolds Slowly, Focuses on Limited Aims

Defiant Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Strengthen Russia

Scholz Accuses Russia of ‘Blackmail’ Over Gas Pipeline Shutdown

Putin Plans to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Ambassador Says

China State-Backed Expo Pulls Ukraine Trade Event at Last Minute

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in the northern Kharkiv region and have retaken several settlements, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russian redeployment of forces from the area to defend against a counteroffensive in Kherson in the south likely prompted and facilitated the counterattacks, the Institute said. Ukraine’s General Staff reported steady Russian missile and air strikes on military and civilian targets in the east and south of the country. According to its regular update on Facebook, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and preventing Russian forces from advancing deeper into the country. Russia struck Kharkiv again overnight, causing damage to infrastructure, the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said on Telegram, adding that information on casualties was not yet available.

(All times CET)

Scholz Says Nord Stream Leak ‘Pretense’ (10:20 a.m.)

Scholz dismissed an apparent leak in the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as “pretense” and said that “Russia could deliver if it wanted to.”

In prepared remarks to the lower house of parliament, he said Gazprom PJSC simply needs to request a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 link that is in western Germany and ready for use after repairs. “We have to make ourselves independent of such an unreliable supplier as quickly as possible,” Scholz said.

‘We’ve Lost Nothing,’ Putin Says (10 a.m.)

“I’m sure that we’ve lost nothing and won’t lose anything,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivistok on Wednesday. He was asked about the conflict in Ukraine by the panel’s moderator following a speech in which he didn’t directly mention the war once. “The main thing we’ll gain is strengthening our sovereignty,” he added.

The US and its allies estimate that tens of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or wounded and huge amounts of military equipment destroyed since Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion. Russia has also faced a barrage of US and European sanctions that are pushing its economy toward recession.

UK’s Truss Discusses Ukraine With Biden (1 a.m.)

The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, spoke with US President Joe Biden and the two leaders discussed cooperation on issues including “supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” according to a White House statement.

Russia ‘Seeks Millions of Rounds From North Korea’ (10:20 p.m.)

Russia wants to buy millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in its war against Ukraine, a sign that Western sanctions on its military and economy are starting to bite, US officials said Tuesday.

The decision to buy the munitions indicates that Russia “continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine due in part to export controls and sanctions,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. “Our sense is that it could include literally millions of rounds,” John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said. But he said there are no indications that purchases from North Korea have been completed.

Truss Makes First Call to Zelenskiy (10:11 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke with Truss, inviting her to visit his country and calling for further pressure on Russia.

A British readout of the conversation said that “in her first call with a counterpart since becoming prime minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.