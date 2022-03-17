(Bloomberg) --

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider to rethink the company’s decision to continue some operations in Russia.

While the world’s largest food company has suspended shipments of non-essential products like Nespresso coffee and San Pellegrino water to Russia, it’s still supplying the population with necessities such as baby and pet food. Some 90% of the products it sells in the country are produced locally, where it employs more than 7,000 employees and operates six factories.

Shmyhal said Schneider had shown “no understanding,” but that he hopes the Swiss company will reverse course soon.

Nestle spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and an email requesting comment.

Shmyhal’s comment, made via Twitter, shows the growing pressure on multinationals that have not announced a full halt to their business in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. The war has spurred an exodus from Russia by U.S., European and other companies.

But companies like Nestle supply essential food and basic goods. Danone SA General Secretary Laurent Sacchi has said that “Danone is well attuned to the importance of these issues.” The situation is being made more complicated by threats of possible asset seizures if companies leave Russia.

