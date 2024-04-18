(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it attacked a large air base in Russian-occupied Crimea, highlighting its ability to strike the Kremlin’s military installations far beyond the front lines despite growing ammunition shortages.

The strike, which took place early on Wednesday, targeted an airfield in Dzhankoi in northern Crimea, close to the narrow strip of land that connects the annexed peninsula with Ukraine-controlled territory. The attack damaged four S-400 air defense missile launchers, three radars and other equipment, Ukraine’s military intelligence said Thursday, without elaborating on the number of jets and personnel hit.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence called it a “successful operation” in comments to Radio Liberty. Dzhankoi is a key hub for Russia in Crimea to supply its troops in occupied southern and eastern parts of Ukraine and to launch aerial attacks against the country.

Even as Russia outmatches Ukraine in terms of troops and weapons and its air force dominates the skies, Kyiv is still able to inflict damage on President Vladimir Putin’s troops using its dwindling stock of missiles and explosive-laden drones.

Russian officials and the military haven’t commented on the strike. The pro-Moscow military blogger Rybar, who has almost 1.2 million subscribers on Telegram, said the attack involved 12 missiles launched in two barrages, damaging jets parked on the airfield as well as some buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the precision of the strike in his evening video statement on Wednesday without elaborating.

Last month, Ukraine hit a military air base in western Russia, in an attempt to limit Moscow’s ability to attack areas close to its border with the use of highly-destructive glide bombs.

The attack against Dzhankoi took place on the same day when Ukraine suffered one of the deadliest strikes on a residential area since the invasion began more than two years ago. Three Russian missiles hit close to the center of Chernihiv on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people and leaving more than 77 wounded.

Another missile strike on Thursday targeted areas near Dnipro, a major city in central Ukraine, injuring two people, according to local authorities.

