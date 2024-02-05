(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA profit beat analyst estimates across the board allowing the bank to boost shareholder returns on 2023 profit to €8.6 billion ($9.3 billion), once again raising the payout benchmark for European banks.

Italy’s second-biggest lender posted a stated net income of about €2.81 billion in the final quarter of last year, almost tripling analyst forecasts, on higher-than-expected revenue, lower provisions for bad loans and non operational items. The bank is distributing 100% of adjusted net profit for the year.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel has enjoyed a tailwind from rising European interest rates and the effects of an efficiency drive that he’s pushed through since taking the helm of the bank in 2021. While the lender has cheered investors with the best returns in the region, like its peers UniCredit is now facing a weakening economy and an end to rate hikes.

UniCredit expects an adjusted full year profit this year broadly in line with 2023. Analysts estimates point to full year profit in 2024 of €7.6 billion.

Read More: Orcel’s Money Machine Has $10 Billion to Reshape Europe Banking

The Milan-based lender has distributed almost €18 billion in a mix of cash dividends and share buybacks since 2021, meeting its end-2024 goal a year ahead of schedule. Starting this year the lender will introduce an interim dividend and plans to distribute at least 90% of its net adjusted profit, it said in the statement.

“Resilient asset quality and strong lines of defence put us in an enviable position to continue managing successfully through an uncertain environment,” Orcel said in the statement.

Revenue rose 4.6% from a year earlier as the bank reaps the benefit of higher interest rates. Orcel is now seeking to focus more on fee-generating businesses as a second profit engine.

Among the changes that Orcel is undertaking is rebuilding revenue-generating ‘product factories’ to develop new services and boost fees. He said that this year he’s expecting lower net interest income as customers demand higher rates on their deposits.

UniCredit’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 15.9% at the end of December. The bank set aside €300 million for bad loans in the quarter, less than half of analysts expectations. Orcel has often said the bank is “well positioned” for a period of macroeconomic uncertainty with extra provisions — so-called overlays — against potential losses confirmed at about €1.8 billion.

(Adds details starting from fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.