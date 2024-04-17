(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc is recalling a limited number of its Magnum almond ice-cream sticks in the UK and Ireland as a precaution due to the possible presence of plastic and metal, according to a company notice.

The affected batches are L3338, L3339, L3340, L3342 with a best before date of December 2025, Unilever said. No other products or countries are affected by the recall, according to the notice disclosed by the UK Food Standards Agency.

The consumer-goods conglomerate has recently announced plans to separate its ice-cream division as part of a broader restructuring, with a possible listing of the new entity the most likely option.

