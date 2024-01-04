(Bloomberg) -- New York City and Boston are straddling the line between what could be a snowy weekend or just a lot of rain from a system sweeping up the US East Coast this weekend.

The heaviest snow will likely fall west of Interstate 95 – the main artery along the US East Coast – as a storm moves from the Gulf of Mexico and strengthens off New England on Saturday and Sunday, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. The system will arrive in New York just after dark on Saturday and could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow, according to Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

“New York and Boston itself are right along the transition zone,” Taylor said. “So it is still too early to pinpoint how much they will get.”

In other weather news:

New research: Lightning struck at or near wind farms 77,794 times across the US in 2023 and likely cost the industry $100 million annually, according to a study by Vaisala, which measures weather events. Lightning strikes accounted for 60% of blade and 20% of operational losses, the company said. In addition, Vaisala research shows the Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida region was the most lightning-prone metropolitan area in the country.

UK: A rain warning across southern England kicks in around lunchtime, said Clare Nasir, meteorologist with the UK Met Office. It will bring the risks of flooding on roadways and general disruption and the potential for some minor mayhem. The ground through this area is well saturated from past storms and will make the situation worse, she said. There could be between 6 to 9 hours of rain across parts of the south and that could bring 2 to 3 centimeters.

India: Dense fog, along with cooler temperatures, has been occurring over northern parts of India, according to the Meteorological Department.

