US Firms Add More Jobs Than Forecast in December, ADP Data Show

(Bloomberg) -- US companies ramped up hiring in December, suggesting there’s still appetite for workers in a cooling labor market.

Private payrolls increased 164,000 last month after a revised 101,000 gain in November, according to figures published Thursday by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 125,000.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

