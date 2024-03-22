(Bloomberg) -- Valentino, the Italian fashion house controlled by Qatar’s Mayhoola, said its creative director is leaving.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, 56, is departing in a decision described as mutual, the Italian brand said Friday. He became sole creative director in 2016, but has been at the company for 25 years. Prior to 2016, he shared creative duties with Maria Grazia Chiuri, who went on to become womenswear designer at LVMH’s Christian Dior.

Piccioli’s recent collections have created buzz for their elegance and single-colored focus. Two years ago, the label unveiled an autumn/winter collection where all pieces were in bright pink, which became known as Valentino Pink. During this month’s Paris Fashion Week show, Piccioli unveiled more than 60 looks with models donning only black pieces, with variations between embroidered and sheer lace dresses.

Last year, Kering SA hired Sabato De Sarno from Valentino to be artistic director for its biggest label, Gucci. The French group then announced a deal to buy 30% of Valentino from Mayhoola for Investments SPC. The company controlled by the billionaire Pinault family has the option to buy the rest of the label from the Qatari investment company before the end of 2028.

Valentino, whose red carpet designs have been worn recently by stars ranging from Zendaya to Florence Pugh, was founded in Italy in 1960 and acquired by Mayhoola more than a decade ago.

The brand had revenue of €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2022 and €350 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Mayhoola also owns Balmain, a fashion label whose designer is Olivier Rousteing.

