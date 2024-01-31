(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. said Wednesday it plans to build or remodel about 800 stores in the coming years as the world’s largest retailer seeks to reach more customers and fuel growth.

For more than 150 of the locations, the company will either build an entirely new store, or convert an existing store to a Supercenter, which is the retailer’s biggest format that offers everything from groceries and apparel to pharmacy and auto services. Most of that amount will be new construction, and new stores will be Supercenters or smaller Neighborhood Markets.

Walmart also plans to renovate 650 locations across 47 states and Puerto Rico during the next 12 months. The company operates more than 4,600 Walmart stores in the US, in addition to about 600 Sam’s Club locations.

In recent years, other retailers and restaurants have been upgrading stores even as costs have increased. Dollar General Corp. said in December that it expects to open 800 new stores and remodel 1,500 locations in fiscal 2024.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart has been revamping stores in recent years, enhancing them to allow expanded product assortments and changing layouts to make them easier to shop.

Walmart also reaffirmed plans to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles at its stores. The company said last year that it intends to have fast chargers at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations coast-to-coast by 2030.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.