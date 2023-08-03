(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO and CNN, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss from streaming, suggesting the media giant is making progress in its path toward profitability in the nascent business.

The company, which relaunched its streaming service as Max in May, on Thursday posted a second-quarter loss of $3 million in its direct-to-consumer business, which encompasses its streaming services. Analysts had forecast a loss of $285.6 million, on average.

Subscribers to its streaming services, which include Max and Discovery+, decreased by 1.8 million, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. In May, the company reported a surprise first-quarter profit in its streaming video business.

The company, which also operates cable channels such as TNT, said total sales fell 4% to $10.4 billion, just shy of Wall Street analysts’ estimates. The company posted a loss of 51 cents a share. Analysts had estimated a 41-cent loss.

Warner Bros. Discovery faced a challenging second quarter, including a tough TV advertising climate. The company said TV ad sales fell 13%, driven by audience declines and a soft ad market.

Warner Bros. Discovery was created last year through the merger of Discovery Inc. and the WarnerMedia operations of AT&T Inc.

