Washington, D.C.’s mayor has asked President Donald Trump to withdraw troops and other “extraordinary” federal law enforcement from the city, which is the nation’s capital.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote in a letter to Trump released Friday.

The lack of identifying information on the law enforcement personnel added to the confusion and her concern, Bowser added.

The federal plan to respond to protests in Washington called for about 7,600 civilian law enforcement, National Guard and active-duty Army personnel, according to an internal document compiled for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump earlier this week threatened to deploy the U.S. military to end “riots and lawlessness” across the country and announced that he was sending thousands of heavily armed military personnel into the nation’s capital after days of violent outbursts following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Trump has gotten pushback from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other current and former military leaders.