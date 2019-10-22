(Bloomberg) -- WeWork announced on Wednesday it has accepted a rescue package from SoftBank Group Corp., its largest investor, that will give the Japanese conglomerate a controlling stake in the company.

The deal marks the end of an era for the troubled co-working giant, which raised money at a $47 billion valuation in January, pulled out of a botched initial public offering attempt last month and is now valued at less than $8 billion in the bailout.

WeWork Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann will leave the company’s board as part of the package, and will be replaced by SoftBank executive Marcelo Claure. Neumann is set to walk away from the deal with as much as $1.2 billion in WeWork stock, a $500 million credit line from SoftBank and a roughly $185 million consulting fee, people familiar with the matter have said. Neumann will remain connected to the company as a board observer.

The deal with SoftBank, which includes $5 billion in new financing and an acceleration of a $1.5 billion existing commitment, grants a reprieve to WeWork parent We Co., which was on track to run out of money as soon as next month. The company has been racing to slash costs since it pulled its IPO paperwork in September, and is expected to fire thousands of employees this month.

The SoftBank rescue was one of two options the WeWork board was considering to keep the company afloat. The other alternative was a $5 billion debt package presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which people familiar with the proposal said would have been one been of the riskiest junk-debt offerings in recent years, including $2 billion of pay-in-kind bonds yielding 15%.

