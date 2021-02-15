Winter’s Fury Unleashes Freeze Over U.S., With More to Come

(Bloomberg) -- The Arctic blast that’s plunged much of the U.S. into a deep freeze over the last week is tightening its grip, threatening to trigger rolling blackouts in Texas and unleashing brutal cold and powerful storms from coast to coast.

Winter storm warnings, advisories and watches stretch from New Mexico to Maine. Temperatures in Fargo, North Dakota, will drop to minus 22 Fahrenheit (minus 30 degrees Celsius) overnight. As far south as Texas, snow and record cold are expected Monday, prompting the state’s power grid operator to warn it may resort to rotating outages to cope with surging demand for heat.

The frigid temperatures and parade of storms in the U.S. follow other instances of extreme winter weather this year that have snarled ports and upended energy markets in Asia and Europe. In the past week, about 800 daily records for cold temperatures have been set in the U.S. as arctic air pushes all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Accuweather called it one of the busiest winter-weather patterns in decades.

“It’s an amazingly busy watch and warning map,” said Bob Oravec, senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

The storms will largely miss major cities along the East Coast, Oravec said. While there could be some snow showers and ice in New York and Boston, the bulk of the accumulation will be in upstate New York and interior New England Monday to Tuesday.

But Texas, which isn’t accustomed to winter’s full fury, is about to get a big taste. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency, mobilizing federal assistance to aid local response efforts.

In Houston, there are long lines to refill household propane canisters and firewood is selling out. The city may pick up as much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow overnight, along with ice and sleet, the National Weather Service said. It will get hit by another storm bringing ice and freezing rain Wednesday.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area could get from 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of snow overnight. More snow could follow Wednesday.

“It is going to be a cold week,” said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “The southern plains are in a cold pattern and it is going to take a while for them to break out of it.”

The extra demand from consumers in response to the cold appears to have caught out many in the regional U.S. energy market, and chaos has reigned in the past few days.

Spot prices for electricity in Texas have hit the grid’s cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour in some areas. The state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is expecting power demand to hit an all-time high on Monday and Tuesday, breaking a record set during a summer heat wave in 2019.

“We would expect to be in emergency operations tomorrow through at least Tuesday morning,” said Dan Woodfin, a senior director at Ercot.

In the natural gas market, spot prices in some areas have also spiked to extreme levels. Prices in Oklahoma surged by more than 4,000% since Wednesday. One hub in Cheyenne, Wyoming, saw prices as high as $350 per million British thermal unit, according to traders who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. For comparison, a week earlier, the fuel was fetching low-single digits in both locations.

Frozen Turbines

A mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation threatens to paralyze wind farms in Texas. That would be devastating for power plants with contracts to provide a certain amount of electricity at specific times if they need to instead buy it on the spot market to meet their obligations. At the moment, that power is exceedingly expensive.

“When wind-turbine blades get covered with ice, they need to be shut down,” said Joshua Rhodes, a research associate who focuses on energy at The University of Texas at Austin.

About half of Texas’s wind turbines were inoperable Sunday morning because of ice and cold. Yet those that are running are cranking out more power than forecast for this time of year, Ercot’s Woodfin said during a briefing.

Power plants that are only partially operating could be pinched by high prices, too. Projects that commit to provide 50 megawatts of energy in a given hour but only produce 20 megawatts may need to buy the difference at the market price, said Lee Taylor, chief executive officer at clean-energy analytics firm RESurety.

Oil hasn’t been spared disruption. Traders estimate a few hundred thousand barrels a crude of output in Texas, the largest producer in the union, may be impacted by a combination well shutdowns, chaos on the roads and power outages.

Among the other markets moving on the cold:

Gas in Chicago hit $220 per million British thermal units, traders said.

Physical gas was going for as much as $300 at a Texas hub.

Oklahoma gas prices have swung anywhere between $50 to the high of $600.

Spot gas prices across the eastern U.S. remained subdued amid milder temperatures, assessed at anywhere from $4 per to $12 on Friday, pricing data compiled by Bloomberg show.

