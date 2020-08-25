Wirecard AG’s administrator Michael Jaffe is set to axe more than half of the disgraced company’s German employees as he seeks to reduce cash outflows to protect creditors.

The current staff level of 1,500 will fall to somewhere between 500 and 600, including a few hundred voluntary departures, a person familiar with the matter said. An announcement could happen as soon as Tuesday after a court formalized Wirecard’s insolvency proceedings and confirmed Jaffe’s appointment, which until now had been preliminary, the person said, asking not to be identified the private information.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June after admitting that almost 2 billion euros (US$2.4 billion) previously reported as cash didn’t exist. The scandal has continued to widen since then and now threatens to engulf top politicians, regulators and auditors.

Jaffe has since gone through the company to see how much money can be recouped for the creditors. Stemming cash outflows is an essential part of that work. The company’s breakup kicked off last week with agreements to sell the Brazilian business and parts of the U.K. unit.

Wirecard’s supervisory board is likely to step down after the court confirmed the insolvency proceedings on Tuesday, the person said. The Financial Times earlier reported on the board’s likely decision and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the plan to cut staff.

The staff figures for Germany also include more than 200 at Wirecard Bank, the person said. The bank is not part of the insolvency proceedings.