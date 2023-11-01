(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe began a polio inoculation campaign after an outbreak of the crippling disease in parts of the capital, the Ministry of Health said.

Polio has been detected in three suburbs of Harare, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The type of polio detected is vaccine-derived polio, which is usually linked to low vaccination rates.

Re-emergence of the potentially deadly disease that spreads via the fecal-oral route has been seen in various countries, including in the US. That’s partly because global pediatric immunization has failed to regain levels reached prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe is offering adults that live in the epicenter of the outbreak vaccines and has rolled out mass immunization efforts in schools across the country, part of an incident management system that has been activated to ensure a coordinated response.

The government is also seeking financial and technical support from World Health Organization and other international partners, the minister said. No deaths have been recorded so far, according to the ministry.

