(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to acquire Five9 Inc. for $14.7 billion in stock, targeting a cloud service provider that could shore up its popular virtual meeting app.

Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom’s Class A common stock under an agreement announced Sunday. The target firm will become an operating unit of Zoom’s after the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval and slated to close in the first half of 2022.

Zoom rose to prominence after the pandemic hit in early 2020, becoming ubiquitous as people forced home by lockdowns used the service to connect remotely to work, school, friends and family. But investors have raised concerns this year about whether that growth will continue as vaccinations increase and shutdowns end. Zoom’s stock soared about five-fold during 2020 and its market cap has pushed past $100 billion.

