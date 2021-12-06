(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas collapsed to a four-month low as record-high temperatures kill heating demand ahead of winter.

Futures for January delivery plunged more than 11% Monday, making the commodity the worst performer among U.S.-traded raw materials. Gas has already shed more than 40% of its value since October, when traders betting on global fuel shortages drove prices to the highest level in seven years.

Investors have since been forced to unwind those bets. While natural gas inventories in Europe and Asia remain strained, fueling higher prices there, unseasonably warm weather in the U.S. has allowed domestic stockpiles to rebound, deflating October’s rally.

In the last seven days alone, more than 4,000 daily records were set for higher-than-normal temperatures. December is expected be the third warmest going back to 1950 based on natural gas consumption, according to Bradley Harvey, a meteorologist at commercial forecaster Maxar. Temperature could reach 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 Celsius) in New York and 81 degrees in Houston this week, according to the Weather Channel.

In one sign of how supply fears have eased, the price premiums traders added to winter contracts over spring and summer deliveries have been almost completely erased. The so-called “widowmaker” spread between March and April futures, essentially a bet on how tight inventories will be at the end of the northern hemisphere’s winter, narrowed to as low as 3 cents after surging to $1.90 per million British thermal units in early October.

“Summer is very close to trading over winter before summer even starts,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in an email.

Hedge funds have slashed their bullish natural gas bets to the lowest level since June in the week ended November 30, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trade Commission show.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.