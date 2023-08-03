(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser Busch InBev NV’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates as the world’s largest brewer offset a marketing fiasco over the Bud Light brand in the US with growth in most of its other markets.

Earnings rose 5% to $4.91 billion in the second quarter before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on an adjusted basis, the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois said Thursday. Analysts expected growth of 2.5%. Earnings rose 29% in Brazil and by a mid-teen percentage in Mexico.

The world’s biggest brewer stepped into a culture-wars controversy after transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney featured in a Bud Light promotional video. Calls for a boycott from right-wing conservatives led the company to cut ties with Mulvaney, who was subjected to online threats and hate speech. That in turn led to a consumer backlash from supporters of the transgender influencer, leading to a drop in US sales volumes that some analysts said may be permanent.

The company put marketing executives involved in the matter on leave and is cutting hundreds of jobs in the US, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

AB InBev maintained its forecast that earnings will probably rise 4% to 8%. Analysts are expecting a gain of 5.2%.

Sales rose 7.2%, just ahead of estimates, even as US revenue dropped 11%.

