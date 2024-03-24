(Bloomberg) -- Advent International and CVC Capital have submitted a joint bid to buy Hungary-based Partner in Pet Food, which is currently owned by UK buyout group Cinven, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Talks are ongoing there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, unidentified people familiar with the matter told the FT.

Cinven had previously sought a valuation of roughly €2 billion for the maker of animal food, one of the people said. Advent, CVC and Cinven declined to comment to the FT.

