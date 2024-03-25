(Bloomberg) -- MTN Group Ltd. increased its fintech transaction volumes by a third in its latest financial year, as it closes a deal with Mastercard Inc. that values the business at $5.2 billion.

The African operator now has 72.5 million active users of its mobile-money services, known as MoMo, it said in a statement released on Monday.

“The momentum in volume and value of MoMo transactions remained strong and were up by 32.2%,” it said.

Africa’s young, tech-savvy population are increasingly using their mobile phones to bridge gaps in services including banking. This has opened a lucrative and fast-growing space in the fintech sector for wireless carriers.

MTN rivals including Airtel Africa Plc, Nairobi-based Safaricom Plc and South Africa’s Vodacom Group Ltd. are all at various stages of transforming from basic voice and text mobile use to digitalization, with a broad aim of separating and monetizing the businesses in the longer term. Airtel Africa is mulling a listing for its mobile-money business.

Read More: Airtel Africa Said to Mull IPO of TPG-Backed Mobile Money Unit

The South Africa-based company said group service revenue growth slowed, increasing 6.8% to 210.1 billion rand ($11.1 billion) in the 12 months through December, as its total number of subscribers climbed 2% to 294.8 million, according to its statement. MTN declared a final dividend of 330 cents a share, less than analysts’ estimates.

The company said it’s also started work on a terrestrial cable to connect 10 African countries. Many nations on the continent are currently struggling with a break in Internet connectivity caused by damage to undersea cables.

Read More: Web Traffic Hops From Angola to Brazil to Skirt Africa Fault

MTN spent 41 billion rand in the past year enhancing network capabilities across its 19 markets.

Inflation and the devaluation of the naira in its biggest market, Nigeria, resulted in much of MTN’s profit for the year being wiped out.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.