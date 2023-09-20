(Bloomberg) -- AFC Ajax NV is investigating its director of football affairs over an alleged conflict of interest regarding the €8 million ($8.6 million) transfer of defender Borna Sosa.

The recent transfer of a player was facilitated by a scouting agency that may have a stake in a football data firm partially owned by Ajax’s Sven Mislintat, according to a statement from the club on Wednesday. Dutch media reports said the player concerned was Sosa. Mislintat informed Ajax before his appointment as director that he owns shares in Matchmetrics GmbH, the club said.

After Mislintat joined the company, Ajax received questions about a stake that AKA Global GmbH acquired in Matchmetrics. The club said it wasn’t informed about any stake by AKA Global, a consultancy firm for professional athletes.

“Because AKA Global supported a player who signed for Ajax in the summer, the club decided to take a closer look at the matter and is being assisted by external advisers,” said Ajax. A forensic accountant is also carrying out an independent external investigation into the matter.

Mislintat, who previously worked at VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, declared he will fully cooperate and share all relevant documentation, according to Ajax. Matchmetrics and AKA Global didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Mislintat, nicknamed the “diamond eye” for his scouting abilities, was announced as director of football affairs in April this year as a successor to Marc Overmars. Longtime director Overmars stepped down from his position following reports about inappropriate messages sent to several female staff members.

