Alberta to return all CannTrust products after licence suspensions

VAUGHAN, Ont. -- The Alberta government's cannabis wholesaler and online retailer is returning all products from CannTrust Holdings Inc. after Health Canada suspended the company's licences to produce and sell pot.

A spokeswoman for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission says it intends to return its remaining supply of on-hold CannTrust products to the Vaughan, Ont.-based company, but would not confirm the amount, citing contract confidentiality.

In July, the AGLC placed a hold on its inventory of CannTrust products as a precautionary measure as the federal regulator conducted its investigation into allegations of unlicensed growing at the cannabis company's Pelham, Ont. greenhouse.

Yesterday, CannTrust disclosed that it received a notice from Health Canada indicating its authority to produce cannabis, other than cultivating or harvesting existing lots or batches, and to sell pot had been suspended.

Health Canada said that in addition to delivering the notices to CannTrust, inspectors were "seizing and detaining all cannabis products" at the company's sites in Vaughan, Ont. and Pelham, Ont.

The AGLC's return follows a similar move by the Ontario government's cannabis wholesaler and retailer, which said in August it was returning products valued at roughly $2.9 million to CannTrust because they were "non-conforming" under the terms of its master agreement with the company.

